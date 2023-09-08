Kitchener man turns himself in after fatal Niagara Falls stabbing

A Kitchener man has been charged with second-degree murder for a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, a fight broke out between a group of people on Victoria Avenue.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene and later died from their stab wound in hospital.

The Niagara Regional Police Service said no details about the victim will be released at the request of their family.

The suspect ran away from the scene of the stabbing.

On Thursday, police released security images of the man on social media.

Devon Keneer, a 31-year-old from Kitchener, surrendered at Niagara police headquarters later that same day.

Police said he’s been charged with second-degree murder.