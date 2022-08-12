Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house

When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.

The collision involved a small white car around noon on Erinbrook Drive in Kitchener.

"It hit the black truck, and then it hit right on the corner of the house, which is where I sit and spend most of the time. It was my birthday two days ago. Happy birthday me,” said Mazza.

Injuries to the driver are not known at this time, but damage to Mazza’s house is extensive, with bricks and debris scattered around the neighbourhood.

According to one witness, the vehicle hit a truck in the laneway next door and drove across their front yard before crashing into the home.

MAZZA PREVIOUSLY FLAGGED SPEEDING AN AS ISSUE

CTV News Kitchener did an interview with Mazza last April when he brought up driving complaints on the same street he lives on now.

"I see a lot of action, people driving like maniacs, they should not be driving, a lot of times I whistle slow down,” he said in April of last year.

Mazza is used to dealing with drivers but never this up close.

Police have not said if speed was a factor in the collision.