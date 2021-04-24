Kitchener Market vendors move outside for safe shopping al fresco

Vendors at the Kitchener Market have made the move to the outdoors as shopping al fresco began Saturday.

The city says the move allows for increased shopping space and for more people to be safely served.

The new set up at the essential service has expanded into the covered parking area on Eby Street, which will be closed off to vehicle traffic from King Street to Market Lane.

Improved safety measures like one-way traffic flow, dividers, and mask requirements for all shoppers and vendors could be seen at the first day of the outdoor market.

“We know it’s more important than ever to let people physically distance and be safe while they shop,” said Kitchener Market manager Cameron Dale. “On the same token, we also know that for many small independent businesses and farmers, who are the lifeblood of the market and are the reason so many people come out and support our market, it’s essential they can see enough customers for them to make a living.”

The Kitchener Market’s farmers’ market is open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food hall is also open during those hours, but for takeout orders only.