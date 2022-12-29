Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car

A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.

Leticia Boyes said she was picking up her daughter from a friend’s house Tuesday night when the incident occurred.

Boyes said she saw a vehicle exit a parking lot near their home. The vehicle returned a short time later, but this time, the driver was wearing a white ski mask, she said.

The moment was captured on a neighbour's surveillance camera pointed towards the Machado Street parking lot.

She said the driver turned around to follow them when Boyes exited the parking lot.

“I see the same vehicle, but the man has pulled up wearing a white ski mask,” said Boyes. “It was terrifying. My whole body was like, ‘what am I gonna do?”’

Boyes said her instinct was to just start driving, telling her daughter to call the police.

“I’m looking in the rearview mirror, and I can just see he turned around, driving, like, probably about 80 kilometres an hour up behind me,” said Boyes.

Boyes said the man followed them for about five minutes before ramming his car into their back bumper.

“I’m driving faster, faster, faster, he’s driving faster, [then] he hits my vehicle from behind,” she said.

She said at one point, the driver pulled up next to their car and yelled at them, however, she couldn’t make out what he said.

“I’m not stopping. I’m not getting out of my vehicle,” said Boyes, recalling the incident. “The main thing was keeping my daughter safe.”

She said he drove away near Battler and Huron Roads. After that, she found a gas station to wait for police to arrive.

‘I DON’T FEEL SAFE’

The pair told CTV News the incident has left them shaken and in disbelief that something like this could happen.

“I don’t feel safe. My daughter walks to the bus by herself or walks around the corner to her friend’s house,” Boyes said.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to experience this.”

Waterloo regional police said they are investigating the incident and have received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Machado Street in Kitchener.

An unknown man was reportedly driving the vehicle and followed the victim to the area of Battler Road and Huron Road.

Police said the man is described as brown, 20 to 30 years old with dark hair.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Toyota SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.