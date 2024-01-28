Kitchener named first certified pet-friendly city in Canada

Kitchener has officially "gone to the dogs"…in a good way.

The city has been named the first certified pet-friendly city in Canada by the Better Cities for Pets Program.

The certification recognizes municipalities with pet-friendly programs related to the focus of homes, parks, businesses, and shelters.

Non-profit organization Dog Friendly KW led the assessment process locally.

Kitchener's mayor Berry Vrbanovic says he is "absolutely thrilled to receive the certification.

Our @CityKitchener residents love their pets & ahead of tonight I was pleased to have Councillor @margjohnst’s dog Angus join me in the Council Chamber to share the news that #Kitchener has been certified as Canada’s 1st Pet Friendly City. Thx @dogfriendlykw for your leadership! pic.twitter.com/MvCokNeSSk