Kitchener, Ont., man escapes Afghanistan claiming little help from Canadian government

A Kitchener, Ont., man who was on the run and in hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan has returned to Canada.

In a virtual interview from his office in Kitchener, Wasai Rahimi said his harrowing journey happened earlier this month.

“It was a huge risk that I accepted to take,” said Rahimi, who was working with vulnerable women in the country when the Taliban swept to power in August.

Rahimi recalled he was told flights had resumed at the airport in Kabul by staff at Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Valerie Bradford's office.

“They contacted Immigration Canada about the situation and (to see) how they could help," said Rahimi. "Well they couldn’t provide any help.”

Danny Moufti, constituency office manager for Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Valerie Bradford confirmed the office was in contact with Rahimi in Afghanistan and said staff "did everything in our power to assist him in his situation."

“For reasons of privacy and confidentiality, we cannot disclose any further details on this matter, however, we are very pleased that Mr. Rahimi has returned safely to Canada,” Moufti continued.

Rahimi said his requests for help to Global Affairs and Immigration Canada went unanswered and that he only received automated emails in return.

That’s when Rahimi said he decided to book a flight through his own travel agent in Toronto.

However, Rahimi’s main concern was the Taliban who were guarding the airport’s main entrance.

“I was really afraid if they would have my information and they would know and probably arrest me,” said Rahimi.

Rahimi went into hiding in Afghanistan when the Taliban took power in the country last August.

The Kitchener resident who was born in Afghanistan went back to the country in June to further his work helping vulnerable Afghan women find work.

Rahimi has previously told CTV that Taliban officers were looking for him, and beat his brother in the process.

It’s the reason why Rahimi was scared to approach the airport entrance.

However, Rahimi shared that through connections, he managed to find help from an airport security guard who provided safe passage through the airport’s staff entrance.

Rahimi said that it was the most fearful part of his journey home.

“But I had no other choice," explained Rahimi. "I had to take that risk."

Rahimi said he no longer wanted to put his family and friends in Afghanistan in danger of getting in trouble with the Taliban.

He returned to Kitchener on Jan. 10. But noted he’s still very much worried about his staff and the Canadian citizens who are still in Afghanistan.

Global Affairs would not comment on Rahimi’s case.

But a spokesperson said they have helped more than 1,500 Canadian citizens out of Afghanistan since last fall.

“Our priority is to work with our allies to help Canadian citizens, permanent residents and vulnerable Afghans who want to leave Afghanistan, do so safely,” said Christelle Chartrand, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada. “We will not stop before the remaining Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and their families, and the vulnerable Afghans who supported our work in Afghanistan, are able to depart.”

Global Affairs estimates approximately 700 Canadian citizens, permanent residents or family members remain in Afghanistan.