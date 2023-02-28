Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison

A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.

On Tuesday, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) confirmed 36-year-old Eric Amaral died in custody while serving his sentence at Warkworth Institution.

According to CSC, Amaral died on Monday.

“The final determination of the cause of death will be made by the coroner,” Mike Shrider, the regional manager of communications with CSC said in an email to CTV News. “CSC does not believe that this particular death is linked to COVID-19; however, this incident is still under investigation, and CSC is reviewing the circumstances.”

At the time of death, Amaral was serving an indeterminate sentence, which started on April 6, 2017, for offences including second-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, and pointing a firearm, CSC said.

According to CSC, Amaral’s next of kin has been notified.

EVENTS LEADING UP TO GIBBON’S MURDER

On Oct. 5, 2015, Gibbon was found semi-conscious on the front lawn of a home on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener after having been shot with a crossbow.

The 60-year-old had been out for a morning walk in the Breithaupt Park area.

The bolt penetrated his lung and heart, with paramedics fearing that removing it could injure him further.

He was pronounced dead an hour later.

Nearly two weeks later, Amaral – who had been arrested a week earlier after shooting a police officer with a pellet gun after being pulled over on Ottawa Street – was charged with first-degree murder.

At the time, he was out on bail and under multiple court orders not to be in possession of a crossbow, a pellet gun, or several other weapons.

Amaral pleaded to second-degree murder.

Court heard that Amaral had been “experimenting” with his crossbow for two weeks in his apartment before he took it to Breithaupt Park. He was about to leave when he saw Gibbon – who he did not know – aimed at him and fired a bolt.

Knowing he had injured the stranger, Amaral admitted that he ran from the scene.

On April 6, 2017, he was sentence to life in prison with the ability to apply for parole after 14 years.