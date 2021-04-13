Kitchener, Ont.'s Jamal Murray suffers torn ACL versus Golden State

Jamal Murray will be out indefinitely with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

The Denver Nuggets announced details of the injury to their star guard from Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Murray hurt his knee in the final minute of Denver's 116-107 loss to Golden State on Monday night.

Murray grabbed his knee writhing in pain on the floor for several minutes. A wheelchair was brought onto the court, but the Canadian waved it off, and was instead helped off the court to the locker room.

With 50 seconds left in the game, Murray drove through the lane and made a move to the rim. His left knee seemed to buckle as he went up.

The injury also is bad news for Canada's national team which must win its last-chance qualifying tournament in Victoria at the end of June to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds a game this season for the Nuggets, who are fourth in the Western Conference standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.