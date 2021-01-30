When it comes to family pets, Olivia Witzke is capturing their heart and souls one brush stroke at a time.

The Kitchener woman is a photographer by trade, but leaned into her passion for painting when the pandemic put a pause on photo shoots.

"It's been a lifesaver honestly," said Witzke. "Having this to fall back on and it be something I love too and also still have people come get gifts for pet portraits and things like that, it's been amazing."

She started off by painting familiar faces for fun, such as Mike Tyson and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, she quickly started receiving requests for pet portraits in Waterloo Region and across the province.

While some were for pets that were still with the family, others were for furry friends who have passed away.

"It's such an honour to capture that pet the way they remembered that pet," said Witzke. "It's such a special part of their lives.

It's like a family member. They're pretty much asking you to draw a family member."

Witze says she tries to focus on the essence of the animal starting with the eyes.

Sean Hamilton, whose dog Omen suddenly passed away in 2018 at just four years hold, says that having a special memento is something he will always cherish.

"My friends who live in K-W surprised me one day at work with a painting by Olivia of my favourite photo of him," he said. "When I look at that painting I think about the fact that they took the time, got it commissioned, brought it to me, and to have that is really special."