Kitchener Panthers defeat London Majors in thrilling Quarterfinal; set sights on Barrie Baycats

The Kitchener Panthers secured a hard-fought victory in the Intercounty Baseball League quarterfinals, eliminating the London Majors with a nail-biting 5-4 home win on Thursday night.

In a decisive game five, the Panthers demonstrated their prowess both offensively and defensively.

The game’s turning point came in the fifth inning when Marcel Lacasse blasted a three-run homer, handing the Panthers a lead they would never relinquish.

"We know how to battle, we've got some good veterans," said Bill Matetich, Kitchener Panthers Manager.

"Bats were pretty quiet at the start of the series, but our pitching and defense were two keys in our success. We'll take a few days and recoup and get ready for Barrie," Matetich continued.

The strong performance wasn't the only thing adding to the electric atmosphere. The team thanked the fans for their season-long support.

"You know what, I can't say enough about the fans this year. They've been out from May 19th onward to support us," Matetich added. "It's a great environment; there's a lot of passionate people here in Kitchener."

Next up for the Panthers: the Barrie Baycats. The series will open in Kitchener, with specific dates and times to be announced on September first.