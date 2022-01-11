Kitchener Panthers host Barrie in 2022 home opener
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
The Kitchener Panthers host the Barrie Baycats in their 2022 home opener at Jack Couch Stadium on May 23.
The Intercounty Baseball League released each home opener ahead of the 2022 regular season, with the remainder of the season schedule coming on Thursday.
The 2022 IBL campaign opens Sunday, May 15 when the Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the defending champion London Majors, who took home their first IBL title in 46 years last October.
Here is the full list of 2022 home openers:
- Barrie Baycats: Thursday, May 19 vs. Toronto at 7:30 pm
- Brantford Red Sox: Friday, May 20 vs. Hamilton at 8:00 pm
- Guelph Royals: Saturday, May 21 vs. Toronto at 1:00 pm
- Hamilton Cardinals: Sunday, May 22 vs. Guelph at 2:05 pm
- Kitchener Panthers: Monday, May 23 vs. Barrie at 5:00 pm
- London Majors: Friday, May 20 vs. Kitchener at 7:35 pm
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Sunday, May 15 vs. London at 2:00 pm
- Welland Jackfish: Thursday, May 19 vs. Brantford at 7:30 pm
The Panthers finished third in the 2021 regular season standings with a 16-14 record before being swept by Brantford in the quarter-finals.
More information on the 2022 IBL schedule can be found on the Intercounty Baseball League website.
