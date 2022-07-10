Kitchener Panthers lose 20-1 to Barrie Baycats

The Kitchener Panthers have now lost by 19 runs in back-to-back games.

Barrie Baycats hosted the Panthers on Saturday, July 9, got out to an early lead, and never looked back.

The Baycats ended up winning the game by a score of 20-1. Dan Mahoney scored the only run for the Panthers on the night.

On Thursday, Kitchener lost at home to the Guelph Royals 22-3.

The Panthers currently sit in sixth place in the league of eight with a record of 8-15. They’re set to play the last place Brantford Red Sox on Monday night.