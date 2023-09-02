Kitchener Panthers lose second game in second round series to Barrie Baycats

The Kitchener Panthers have not got off to an ideal start in the second round of the playoffs.

The second game of their Intercounty Baseball League series got underway in Barrie Sunday.

The Baycats got off to an early lead, but the Panthers tied it up in the eighth inning.

Barrie fought back to win the game 7-4. They now lead the best-of-five series 2-0.

This comes after the first game loss in Kitchener, where the Baycats clawed out a 5-4 victory.

The Panthers and Baycats are back at it Tuesday night at Jack Couch Park.