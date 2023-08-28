Kitchener Panthers on the cusp of playoff elimination

A double-header at Jack Couch Park on Sunday did not go in the Kitchener Panthers’ favour, and the team is now on the cusp of elimination from the Intercountry Baseball League (IBL) playoffs.

The Panthers and London Majors are facing off in a best of five series, and after the Panthers dropped two games this weekend, the Majors are well positioned to advance.

On Thursday the Kitchener Panthers started -- but couldn't finish -- game one of the series due to weather.

That game resumed on Sunday ahead of the scheduled game three. The game picked up in the fourth inning with the Majors leading the game 3-1.

The London Majors held onto their lead, and added several runs throughout the game.

Ultimately, the Panthers were unable to answer, and the Majors dominated the game with a final score of 8-1.

A win on Saturday meant the Panthers were up 1-0 in the series.

The resumption, and Majors win of game one, brought the series to a 1-1 tie.

During the third game of the series, the Majors were able to capture an early lead, which the team held onto until the bottom of the sixth when the Panthers tied up the game.

The Majors answered the Panthers runs and added three of their own over the next three innings.

At the end of nine innings, the Majors secured their win 5-2, and took the lead in the series.

The next game is set for Tuesday in London at Labatt Memorial Park.

The winner of the best-of-five series will go on to play in the IBL semi-finals.