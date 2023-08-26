Kitchener Panthers take early series lead over London Majors.

The Kitchener Panthers have taken an early series lead against the London Majors in the Intercountry Baseball League playoffs.

Despite a rained out game 1 scheduled for Friday, the two teams were able to hit the diamond on Friday at Labatt Memorial park in London.

The Panthers were able to secure a 6 -2 win over the Majors despite a subdued start to the game.

The score remained nil until the Panthers were able to bring in a run in the 4th inning, which the Majors answered, bringing the score to 1-1.

The Majors added a second run in the bottom of the 5th, giving them a one run lead.

However, in the 8th inning, the Panthers found their grove and added four runs, giving them a 5-2 lead.

As extra security, the Panthers added a single run in the 9th.

The majors were unable to answer any of the late game runs.

The next matchup is slated for Sunday at Jay Couch Park in Kitchener.

In a social media post, the Panthers said the suspended game 1 from Friday will be played Sunday afternoon prior to game 3.

Game time still to be confirmed but most likely 1 p.m., the post reads.

The Panthers said in an update to X, the site formaly known as Twitter, the team will be competing the rain shortened Game 1 first starting at 1:00 pm.

After a 30 minute break, Game 3 will begin.

