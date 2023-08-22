Kitchener Panthers to face London Majors in ICB playoffs
The Kitchener Panthers are looking to knock the London Majors out of the park as the two teams gear up for playoff action later this week.
The Panthers and Majors will meet for their first game in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Jack Couch Park in Kitchener for a best of five series.
A late season hot streak helped push the Panthers into second place in the standings, pitting them against the seventh placed Majors.
According to the Intercountry Baseball League (ICB) website, the Panthers finished their season with 26 wins and 15 loses.
The Panthers finished with a plus 72 point difference and a win percentage of .634.
The Panthers and Majors faced off six times in the regular season, with the Panthers winning four of the games.
The winner of the series will take on either the Guelph Royals or Toronto Maple Leafs in the semifinals for a best of five series.
During the regular season, the Panthers dominated both at home and away, with 14 wins at home and 12 on the road.
The full playoff schedule can be found by clicking here.
