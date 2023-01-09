Kitchener pharmacist concerned with adult cold and flu medicine shortage

Local pharmacies are struggling to fill their shelves with adult cold and flu medicine, as producers cannot keep up with the demand for the products.

According to the Ontario Pharmacist Association, drug manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand, similar to what happened with children's medication in 2022.

“Demand is outstripping supply of what we are able to produce domestically and at this time we don’t have an influx of additional supply from other sources,” Jen Belcher with the Ontario Pharmacist Association said.

"The situation is pretty tough, because we don't have much to recommend at this time. We have to come up with our creative minds to find something to fulfill their needs," said Gurinder Brar, the owner of Fairway Lackner Pharmacy in Kitchener.

Brar said his pharmacy has been dealing with the shortage for a few months now.

Brar said his pharmacy is making compounds from what is available in order to help customers that he said are coming in with an array of cold and flu-like symptoms.

"We give them separate Advil, one ingredient such as pseudoephedrine, if they want to have something for the daytime relief," Brar said.

Brar said his staff will keep trying to help when they can.

"Just to be patient. That's all we can say," Brar said.

The Pharmacist Association said any adults facing the shortage can try other alternatives.

“Just even plain Advil or Tylenol can treat symptoms. Others things you can do is stay hydrated and use a humidifier in a bedroom to help with a cough and nasal dryness,” Belcher said.

According to Health Canada, it is working to get more product on store shelves.

“Health Canada is aware of elevated demand and supply constraints of over the counter adult analgesics—ibuprofen, acetaminophen and combination products to treat fever and pain associated with cold and flu, and is working with provinces, and territories, manufacturers, distributors, and health care professionals to address it,” said Natalie Mohamed, a spokesperson with Health Canada.