Kitchener pool goes to the dogs
There were plenty of wagging tails at Kiwanis Park in Kitchener on Sunday as the local humane society hosted its “Splash and Dash” fundraiser.
The day’s festivities included swag bags, lawn games and of course, a doggy dip.
"Big dogs, little dogs – they’re all getting along, it’s amazing," said participant Laura Doucette, one of at least 920 people who brought their pups out.
Funds raised will support the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth.
"All the money that we raise goes to support animals in our care," said Nick Burke, director of development at the local humane society. "We’re an organization that doesn’t receive any government funding so we rely on fundraisers and events like this to make sure we’re able to provide that care.”
According to the organization’s website, they were hoping to raise $7,500, and were sitting at $7,425 as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
