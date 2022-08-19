Kitchener Rangers announce training camp dates
The Kitchener Rangers will be back on the ice in August for their annual training camp.
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, the Rangers will hold practices and games at The Aud where the public are invited to attend for free.
On-ice testing will commence on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. for Team Blue, followed by Team White at 7 p.m. Two games will be held on Aug. 31, the first starting at 10 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m., with the final match set to begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Following the training camp, the Rangers will host Fan Fest on Sept 4. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in parking lot at The Aud. Players will be available to sign autographs, and fans will be able to participate in different activities including rides and games.
The team’s first exhibition game, against the Niagara IceDogs, will be held on the same date at 2 p.m. The tickets, which cost $5, can be purchased on game day at the Rangers tent (children under the age of two are free). All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada.
The Kitchener Rangers will drop the puck on their 60th anniversary season on Sept. 30.
