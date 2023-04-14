Kitchener Rangers drop Game 1 to the London Knights
Following a historic first-round win against Windsor, the Kitchener Rangers fell 5-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the London Knights on Thursday evening.
Denver Barkey scored the Knight’s opening goal on home ice while on the power play with 45 seconds remaining in the first period.
With no answer from the Rangers, London’s Sean McGurn made it 2-0 in the second period with another power-play goal.
Shortly after, Ryan Humphrey added another goal and the second period finished with London leading 3-0.
Into the third, Humphrey scored his second of the night, elevating the Knights to a 4-0 lead.
Kitchener didn’t give up without a fight though as Francesco Arcuri put the Rangers on the board with four minutes left in the game.
However, Kitchener soon took a too many men on the ice penalty while trying to pull the goalie righter after.
George Diaco made them pay and cemented London’s win with a final goal, giving the Knights a 5-1 victory. That marks Kitchener’s first playoff loss this year.
Up next, the two teams will play again in London on Friday at 7 p.m. before the series heads back to Kitchener for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London KnightsFollowing a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
