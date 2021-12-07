Kitchener Rangers fans celebrate the return of the Teddy Bear Toss
Teddy Bears rained down onto the ice at the Aud Tuesday night, as the Kitchener Rangers scored their first goal against the London Knights.
The big event happened during the first period.
The Knights were leading 1-0 when Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers.
The crowd cheered as they threw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice.
There it is! @OHLRangers score on the power play to make the bears rain #ohl pic.twitter.com/BNI7TCVR1q— Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) December 8, 2021
All of the toys were collected and will be donated to local organizations ahead of Christmas Day.
"People need help at this time of the year," said Joe Birch, the Rangers' COO and Governor, before the game. "The holiday season should be a really special for all families. As leaders in the community this is one of the many ways in which we can give back."
Despite scoring early, the Rangers struggled to get another puck in the net.
By the third period they were trailing the Knights 6-1.
More to come…
-
Brantford bridge, damaged during 2018 ice jam, finally reopensA pedestrian bridge in Brantford, that's been closed for nearly four years, has now reopened.
-
B.C. patients learning they were treated by alleged fake nurseA number of past patients at B.C. Women’s Hospital are learning they were treated by a woman accused of fraudulently posing as a nurse.
-
Fundraising game nights to return to Canadian Legions and service clubsAfter nearly two years of shutdowns and restrictions, Legions and service clubs are again able to host fundraising game nights.
-
Three pedestrians hospitalized after being struck in separate incidents around the GTAAt least three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents around he GTA over a short span of time Tuesday evening.
-
'This is not right': Transit police search for suspect after elderly woman attacked on SkyTrainMetro Vancouver Transit Police are searching for a suspect after a disturbing attack on a SkyTrain last month in Vancouver that sent an elderly woman to hospital.
-
-
Aylmer, Ont. mayor elected Elgin County wardenElgin County Councillor Mary French, Mayor of the Town of Aylmer, has been elected Warden for 2022.
-
New city clerk for City of LondonMichael Schulthess has been appointed as the City Clerk for the City of London, effective Jan. 8, 2022.
-
Parent group calling on province to send home rapid tests with students over holidaysOne parent council group is calling on the province to send students home with rapid COVID-19 tests during the holidays, a move that has already happened in Ontario.