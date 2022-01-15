Kitchener Rangers fans create unique signs to support the team

While COVID-19 restrictions force the Kitchener Rangers to play in front of empty seats, the club has offered fans another way to cheer on their favourite team.

The Rangers put out a call for fans to create their own unique posters with a special message to be displayed at the Aud.

Rangers executive director, Craig Campbell, came up with the idea after seeing all the empty seats at each home game.

"It just triggered a thought to say 'what could we do to kind of let the players feel more real, have a connection to the fans'," Campbell told CTV News. "I think it's important for the fans to feel they still play a part and I think it's important from the team side, for the players. Just that last reminder before they hit the ice to say 'yeah there might not be anybody here, but we do have a lot of support in our community and we're grateful for it'."

Longtime Rangers fan Neeva Mariapen said she spent four hours making a sign to drop off at the Aud.

"I just wanted to cheer them on since no one can really watch them play. Just give them some support," Mariapen said.

Fellow fans Lukas and Logan Blair said they were happy to show the club they were still cheering them on from afar.

"The Rangers are my favourite team and I know they don't have fans anymore so I decided to make one," Lukas said.

The Rangers plan to have the signs up in time for Sunday night's game against the Guelph Storm.

Fans can also upload photos and video messages through the Rangers website.