Kitchener Rangers fire head coach Chris Dennis

The Kitchener Rangers announced Friday morning that head coach Chris Dennis has been fired.

The organization said assistant coaches Dennis Wideman, Brandon Merli and Brennan Menard will remain on the coaching staff.

“We felt if there was a chance and an opportunity to be able to set things back on track and give us consistent play heading into a really important time of the season, the playoffs, now is the right time,” Kitchener Rangers Chief Operating Officer Joe Birch said.

Meanwhile, Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie will assist with coaching duties on the bench for the remainder of the 2022/2023 season.

“This is a very difficult decision to make,” said McKenzie in a news release. “Chris is a good person and a good coach, and we thank him for his dedication and service to the Rangers. This is a decision that we don’t take lightly, but feel it is necessary at this point in the season to try and salvage what is left of the year and get our organization pointed back in the right direction on and off the ice.”

McKenzie served as the Rangers head coach on an interim basis from November 2019 until June 2022 when Dennis was brought on.

McKenzie said he is hoping to spark a long playoff run, but said no matter what happens this season the plan is to find a permanent head coach for next year.

As of Friday morning, the Rangers had 21 wins this season with 24 losses. They are currently eighth in the standings – on the cusp of a playoff spot with 21 games left in the season.

The Soo Greyhounds hold the ninth spot in the western conference and are just three points behind the Rangers.

The Rangers have recorded 171 goals this season but have let the puck through the crossbars 178 times.

“I am not happy about having to make this decision but welcome the challenge of working with this group of players and helping them find their confidence and stride in what is left of this season,” McKenzie said.

As for what he will do at the helm of the team, McKenzie said he will need the team to return to playing Rangers hockey.

“Getting back to playing ranger hockey and getting these guys confident and getting them going out on a nightly basis where we have a little bit of swagger,” he said.

#OHLRangers Chief Operating Officer Joe Birch addressed the media this morning.



��️ https://t.co/7DYZxKm7lK#RTown | #60YearsofRangers pic.twitter.com/fkAq48eMJj

Dennis came to the Rangers earlier this year, bringing 10 years of NHL experience and 13 years of professional hockey experience.

According to the Rangers, he served the Toronto Maple Leafs in different capacities as both an assistant coach and video coach. He spent three years in the Vegas Golden Knights organization as an assistant coach with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers are set to face off against the Hamilton Bulldogs tonight at The Aud.

Craig Button, TSN director of scouting, said the general belief in the team is capable of more.

“After last year’s success in the playoffs. Certainly beating the London Knights was significant, and then the moves that Mike McKenzie made at the deadline, there’s a belief that the team is capable of more. Mike McKenzie is the general manager. He’s responsible, therefore he’s accountable,” said Button.