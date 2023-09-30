Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm, and Brantford Bulldogs kick off OHL seasons

The OHL season is officially underway for three local teams.

The puck dropped on the 2023-2024 seasons for the Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm, and Brantford Bulldogs Friday night.

The Rangers hosted the Saginaw Spirit at The Aud and found themselves down 2-0 early in the game, before mounting a comeback.

Kyle Morey, a former Kitchener Junior Ranger, tied the game up late in the second period.

The game remained tied at three for a long stretch before the Rangers sealed the deal with just a few minutes left in the third.

The Rangers beat the Spirit 4-3 in their home opener and took on Flint in Michigan Saturday night.

It was a complete domination for Kitchener who didn't even let the Firebirds get on the board.

The Rangers won 8-0 and next play the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday.

GUELPH STORM HOLD THEIR OWN AT HOME

The Guelph Storm took to the ice at the Sleeman Centre for their home opener and beat Owen Sound 4-2 Friday.

It was a similar result when the Storm hosted the Windsor Spitfires the next day.

An empty-netter by Jett Luchanko in the second period gave them a lead, followed by another goal and a scoreless third period.

Guelph host the Erie Otters on Friday.

BRANTFORD BULLDOGS OFF TO SLOW START

The Brantford Bulldogs played their first game since moving from Hamilton against Sudbury and fell 6-2 Friday.

It was a hard-fought game Saturday between the Bulldogs and Soo Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie.

Nick Lardis scored his first OHL goal to put the Bulldogs ahead by two, but the Soo came back with four goals in the third period to give them the 7-5 win.

Brantford's home opener is next Saturday against the Oshawa Generals.