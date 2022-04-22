Kitchener Rangers, Guelph storm start playoffs with a win and a loss
The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm had different results as both teams began their playoff journeys Thursday night.
The Rangers came into their game in London as underdogs, with the Knights having their number for the last several meetings.
Kitchener got on board in the first, netted a power play goal in the second, and were up 3-0 in the third.
London got a couple goals back in the final frame and made it nervous for Rangers fans until the final horn sounded.
"The Rangers get exactly what they wanted: home ice advantage," announcer Jason Hagholm said once the game was over.
Kitchener came out with a 3-2 win and will be looking to keep the momentum going Friday night in game two of the series in London.
It was a different story for the Guelph Storm Thursday night, as they lost their game one matchup to the Soo Greyhounds 3-0.
Owen Bennet made 21 saves in the loss.
The Storm will look to tie up the series in game two on Saturday.
