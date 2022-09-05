Kitchener Rangers hold fan fest, win exhibition game

It was a busy and exciting day for Kitchener Rangers fans and players Sunday.

The team held its annual Fan Fest event at The Aud to give fans a chance to meet players ahead of the upcoming season.

"We love that they do this," one attendee said. "It means so much to my son, who is a huge hockey fan, and to all the rest of the Rangers fans."

Later at The Aud, the Rangers took on the Niagara IceDogs for their first exhibition game of the season.

Carson Rehkopf scored twice to help the home team start the season strong with a 6-2 victory.