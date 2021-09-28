Kitchener Rangers increasing seating capacity at The Aud
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
The Kitchener Rangers are increasing seating capacity at The Aud starting Friday.
The move will see the arena expanding seating to 3,888 fans, which is about 50 per cent of the venue's capacity. Currently, seating at The Aud is limited to 1,000 patrons.
The increase will come into effect on Friday during the Rangers final preseason game against the Niagara IceDogs.
Last week, the Ontario government announced it was easing capacity limits in some settings where proof of vaccination is required.
Indoor event spaces, concerts, theatres and sporting events can now seat 50 per cent capacity or 10,000 people, whichever is less.
Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 is required to attend sporting events at The Aud.
