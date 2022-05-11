Kitchener Rangers lose big in game 3 against Windsor

After evening up the series at a game apiece, the Rangers find themselves in a small hole again.

Kitchener hosted the top-seeded Windsor Spitfires at the Aud Tuesday night in their OHL Western Conference semifinal matchup.

The Rangers opened up the scoring with a goal from Mike Petizian, but the rest of the game did not go the way the blue shirts had hoped.

Windsor managed to skate away with a 6-2 win and take a 2-1- lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game four is back at The Aud on Thursday night.