Kitchener Rangers lose Game 4 to the London Knights at the Aud

It was a disappointing night for Kitchener Rangers fans at the Aud.

The team was hoping to even up their OHL playoff series on Tuesday, but it was a shutout with the London Knights taking Game 4 by a score of 5-0.

"We're obviously not feeling good," said Rangers head coach Mike McKenzie. "We're down and out, but part of playoffs is managing the highs and lows, and tonight's obviously an extreme low for us.

"All areas of our game I thought lacked a little bit of pop and energy, so we need to find a way to go back to how we played on Sunday."

The Knights took the first two matches in the best-of-seven series, but Kitchener rallied in Game 3 with an impressive 6-1 victory.

Tuesday’s game was almost sold out with only standing room tickets available.

"I came back from Ottawa to watch this," said fan Curtis Hugo. "It's always goosebumps everytime I come to The Aud, but it's an unfortunately end result."

The two teams will head to London next for Game 5 on Thursday.

"We'll just regroup tomorrow," said McKenzie. "We'll probably have a short little practice and watch some video and go over some things we can change and be better and then head to London Thursday."

GAME 4 HIGHLIGHTS

The London Knights started off strong in the first period with goals from George Diaco and Denver Barkey.

DENVER BARKEY. 1-0.#GoKnightsGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/l3b0Dgb3rz

The period ended with the Knights leading 2-0.

The Knights scored their third goal of the game early in the second thanks to Sean McGurn.

PLAYOFF MCGURN IN FULL EFFECT pic.twitter.com/WIWmHlfVrt

Then, in the final seconds of the second period, Ryan Humphrey again scored for London.

HUMPY ON THE DOORSTEP �� pic.twitter.com/g3utok013M

The score was 4-0 for the Knights going into the third.

But it didn't stay that way for long.

Connor Federkow got London's fifth goal of the game.

The pass breakup ��

The Barkey stretch pass ����

The Federkow tuck ������#GoKnightsGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/p8GWIKD0KB

The Rangers were unable to stage a comeback.

Final score was 5-0 for the Knights.

London now leads the series 3-1.