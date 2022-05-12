Kitchener Rangers lose Game 4, Windsor Spitfires now lead playoff series 3-1

Another disappointing loss for the Kitchener Rangers Thursday night at The Aud.

The team lost Game 4 to the Windsor Spitfires by a score of 6-2.

"They could've played better," one Rangers fan told CTV News. "They have up a two-nothing lead, but hopefully they will win the next three."

Windsor now leads the OHL playoff series 3-1.

"It scared us a little, but we've got a team," a Spitfires fan told CTV News. "We're going to take it Saturday. They're done."

The Spitfires took Game 1 with a 6-5 final and then the Rangers rebounded in Game 2, winning 4-2.

The series moved to Kitchener for Game 3 on Tuesday. Windsor won that match 6-2, with Matthew Maggio scoring the team's final goal of the game.

The Rangers were hoping to tie up the series in front of a hometown crowd on Thursday.

They started off strong with Mitchell Martin and Carson Rehkopf both scoring in the first period, but the Spitfires bounced back, with four goals in the second period.

Rehkopf added one more goal in the third, but the Rangers were unable to catch up to the Spitfires who scored twice more before the final buzzer.

"We hope this isn't the last game that wesee them here this year," another Rangers fan said. "If it is, we'' be here next year."

The Rangers will return to Windsor for Game 5 on Saturday night.