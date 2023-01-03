Kitchener Rangers make another splash, acquire Winnipeg Jets prospect from Guelph

Another NHL prospect is on their way to Kitchener.

On Tuesday, the Rangers announced they acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin and the Guelph Storm's eighth-round pick in 2025 via trade.

In return, the Rangers sent forward Jesse Fishman and six picks.

Zhilkin, 19, comes to Kitchener after signing a three-year NHL entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets last week. He’s the third NHL prospect to be acquired by the team this season after Montreal Canadiens pick Filip Mešár and Ottawa Senators' pick Tomáš Hamara.

A native of Mississauga, Zhilkin said he’s “super excited” to be joining the team.

“Obviously it’s a great franchise and I’ve heard a lot about it,” he said in a release. “Being there at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game last spring, I’ve seen the facilities and they’re top notch, so I’m excited to be a Ranger. We’re going to achieve something special here.”

Zhilkin is currently third on Guelph's roster with a 1.04 points per-game-average, and second in the league in face-off winning percentage, winning an impressive 59.2% of his face-off draws.

“Danny is a player we targeted when we made the decision to add to our team,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in the release. “His two-way play, speed and skill will be a huge addition to our team in the second half.”

Zhilkin joined the team for practice at the Aud Tuesday morning. He will wear number 17 for Kitchener and is expected to be in the lineup when the Rangers face the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Wednesday night.