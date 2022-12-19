iHeartRadio

Kitchener Rangers on six-game winning streak heading into holiday break


image.png

The Kitchener Rangers are entering the holiday season on a very jolly note.

A 5-1 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads Sunday marks the Rangers sixth victory in a row and seventh win in their last eight games.

Kitchener is averaging 5.33 goals per game and allowing 1.16 during the winning streak.

The Rangers are back in action on Dec. 28 in Owen Sound.

