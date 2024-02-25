Kitchener Rangers punch ticket to OHL playoffs

The Kitchener Rangers have secured a playoff berth after a big win over the Sarnia Sting.

The Rangers’ Trent Swick scored first in the Friday night matchup at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Although the Sting fought back with two goals of their own, a relentless six goal hammering from the Rangers sealed the Sting’s fate.

Kitchener ultimately won the game 7 – 3.

The win secures the Rangers’ spot in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.

The Rangers are the fourth Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot. London, Saginaw, and Sault Ste. Marie already earned their playoff berths.

This marks the team's ninth consecutive season making the playoffs.

The last time the Rangers were crowned OHL champions was in 2008 when they took down the Belleville Bulls 4 – 1 in game seven.