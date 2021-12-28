Kitchener Rangers win at home after lengthy holiday break
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Aud was once again full of OHL hockey after a lengthy holiday break.
The puck dropped for the Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires Tuesday night for the first time in 11 days.
The last two games for the East Avenue Blue were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues with the opposing teams.
The Tuesday night game capacity limit was capped at 50 per cent.
The Rangers came back strong, winning the game with a score of 6-3.
While the Rangers were back in action, all upcoming games involving the Barrie Colts and Peterborough Petes have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
-
WHO: global COVID-19 cases up 11 per cent last week, Omicron risk highThe World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11 per cent last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas.
-
Events, meals, and more ways to ring in 2022 in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some ways to ring in the New Year in Ottawa.
-
Train derailment blocking highway near Craven, Sask.A train derailed while crossing Highway 20 near Craven, Sask. on Tuesday evening.
-
Former Calgary film director and actor Caitlyn Sponheimer debuts new short filmFor her latest film, Calgary born-and-raised actor and director Caitlyn Sponheimer decided to put a holiday spin on the ugly sweater party.
-
Sault airport closes out uncertain yearWhile passenger totals at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport have rebounded somewhat, officials say the airport is a long way from pre-pandemic levels.
-
Connor Bedard scores 4 goals to enter record books, Canada thrashes Austria 11-2Connor Bedard's four goals propelled Canada to an 11-2 win over Austria at the world junior men's hockey championship on Tuesday.
-
Burst pipe floods wing of southeast Edmonton schoolA burst pipe is to blame for flooding at A. Blair McPherson School Tuesday.
-
Hazardous conditions on B.C. roads as extreme weather hits the province with a vengeanceBritish Columbians are trying to thaw from the bitter cold due to the Arctic outflow continuing to hit the province.
-
Handshake deal at the centre of Vancouver legion branch eviction fightA Royal Canadian Legion branch in Vancouver is gearing up for a fight over rent its members say they're exempt from, thanks to a handshake deal dating back several decades.