Kitchener Rangers season cancelled as OHL announces shutdown for 2020-21 amid pandemic

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says that the recent extension of the province’s stay-at-home order has made it ‘impossible’ to hold a 2020-21 season.

“We have worked tirelessly with the Province and the Chief Medical Officer of Health for the past year on different scenarios and different windows of opportunity but the reality is the conditions in Ontario have never been right to start and complete an uninterrupted, safe opportunity for players to showcase their skills,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a news release on Tuesday.

This announcement comes just weeks after the OHL and the provincial government reached a return to play agreement. The plan laid out a shortened season played in hub cities following rigorous COVID-19 protocols.

The OHL says that before that announcement could be made, COVID-19 conditions worsened dramatically with the emergence of variants.

“We owe it to our players and their families to be definitive. We were committed to return and play this season, but our hopes and desires have been dashed by the cruel realities of COVID-19.”

