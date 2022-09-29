Kitchener Rangers set to open 60th season with new head coach

The Rangers are dropping the puck for a new season on Friday night.

Expectations for the team are high after a second-round appearance in last year’s OHL playoffs.

The team said the practice was fast-paced at The Aud Thursday morning. Players were on the ice for about an hour, then came back to the ice to run a power play practice, run drills and get in their last tune-up before the real hockey begins tomorrow.

Chris Dennis will be stepping behind the bench after Mike Mckenzie stepped down from the position this off-season. This is the first season Dennis will be coaching the Rangers.

Dennis comes in with 10 years of NHL experience, including time as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dennis says the team is hungry for a win after last year’s loss in the playoffs.

“I expect that we’re going to work hard every night. It’ll be a very difficult team to play against, and hopefully, if we do things the right way and compete every night, the wins should start eventually taking care of themselves,” said Dennis.

Last year, the Rangers were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs when they faced the Windsor Spitfires.

A memory some players are looking to forget, including Kitchener Rangers defensemen Roman Schmidt who said the loss was heartbreaking.

“It was really heartbreaking just to see my teammates. Everyone was heartbroken. I think I shed a couple of tears that game,” he said.

Despite playing hard-fought games, the Rangers eventually fell to the Spitfires in game five.=

“We had a great group of guys, we really battled to get to that second round,” said Matthew Sop, centre for the Rangers. “It all seemed to align pretty well for us, and going into that second round we had the confidence that we could win it, but we didn’t get there.”

Dennis isn’t focusing on the past performance but looking to the upcoming season.

“I’m very excited,” said Dennis. “I think they’ve worked hard and really bought into what we’re trying to teach them, so it’s been great.”

“With my experience with NHL, American League, it’s just a little bit more structure than maybe they’re used too. So it’s been a process for them, but I’m really proud of how they grasped it,” he said.

With last year’s leading scorer, Mike Petizian leaving for university, Dennis will look to his forward depth to produce.

Dennis will instead be looking to captain Francesco Pinelli

“So far, it’s been very good, very positive, and we’re all looking forward to tomorrow,” said Pinelli.

Pinelli is coming off his second stint of NHL training camp with the LA Kings.

“I lead by example, kinda setting an example for our team, setting a good example for our younger guys as well. Being the best captain I can be and the best leader,” said Pinelli.

The Rangers open their season Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Aud against the Sarnia Sting.

Tickets for the season opener can be purchased on their website.