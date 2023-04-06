Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffs

The Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their series Thursday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.

Following a scoreless first period at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, the Windsor Spitfires made quick work in the second with a goal from Jacob Maillet, giving Windsor a 1-0 advantage.

Carson Rehkopf answered for Kitchener six minutes later while on the power play, earning the Rangers their first goal of the night and tying up the game.

Kitchener continued to apply the pressure in the second period, taking the lead for the first time with a goal from Danny Zhilkin.

With 30 seconds left in the period, Filip Mesar added another goal for Kitchener, giving the blueshirts a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Seven minutes into the final period, Mitchell Martin scored one of his own, putting the Rangers up by three with a 4-1 lead.

Reid Valade cemented the Rangers’ 5-1 win with a last-minute empty-netter.

Kitchener finished the sweep without Captain Francesco Pinelli, while he sat out the first of a three game suspension.

The Rangers also made OHL history with the victory, making them the first eight-seeded team to sweep the top-ranked team in playoffs.

History. #OHLRangers | #60YearsofRangers pic.twitter.com/QWXtJ3bn6T

NEXT UP

Meanwhile, the London Knights completed their own sweep over the Owen Sound Attack following a 5-0 victory in Game 4 of that matchup on Thursday. That means the Kitchener Rangers will play London during the second round of playoffs, a matchup that is all too familiar for the Knights.

Last year, the Rangers knocked London out of the post-season during a thrilling Game 7 overtime win.