iHeartRadio

Kitchener Rangers to open OHL season on Oct. 8

The Kitchener Rangers on the ice at the Aud. (Mar. 1, 2019)

The Kitchener Rangers will start their OHL season against the Guelph Storm on Oct. 8.

In a tweet, the team said they'll be home in the Aud for that game.

A full schedule for this OHL season will be released on Tuesday, the team said in the tweet.

WE ARE COMING HOME #OHLRANGERS FANS!

We are back at the Aud on Friday, October 8th to take on the Guelph Storm (@Storm_City).

Keep an eye out for the full schedule release tomorrow.#RTown pic.twitter.com/0FjG36JKEh

— Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) June 28, 2021