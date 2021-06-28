Kitchener Rangers to open OHL season on Oct. 8

The Kitchener Rangers will start their OHL season against the Guelph Storm on Oct. 8.

In a tweet, the team said they'll be home in the Aud for that game.

A full schedule for this OHL season will be released on Tuesday, the team said in the tweet.

WE ARE COMING HOME



We are back at the Aud on Friday, October 8th to take on the Guelph Storm.



Keep an eye out for the full schedule release tomorrow.