Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli

The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.

Pinelli has been suspended for three games following a blind-side hit against a Spitfires player. At the time of the illegal hit, he was given a 5-minute major penalty before a lengthy review, which resulted in a game misconduct.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) confirmed the three game suspension on Wednesday.

Pinelli will not be in the lineup for game 4 on home ice at the Kitchener Aud, where the underdog Rangers could sweep the top-ranked Spitfires.