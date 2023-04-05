Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
Pinelli has been suspended for three games following a blind-side hit against a Spitfires player. At the time of the illegal hit, he was given a 5-minute major penalty before a lengthy review, which resulted in a game misconduct.
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) confirmed the three game suspension on Wednesday.
Pinelli will not be in the lineup for game 4 on home ice at the Kitchener Aud, where the underdog Rangers could sweep the top-ranked Spitfires.
