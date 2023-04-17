Kitchener Rangers trade OHL Priority Selection picks with Saginaw
The Kitchener Rangers are hoping to even up their playoff series with London Knights on Tuesday, but the team is also looking ahead to next season.
The club has completed a trade with the Saginaw Spirit ahead of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection draft, they announced in a media release Monday night.
“These players that we are selecting this year are going to be the building blocks of our core group that we are going to build around for our potential bid to host the 2026-2027 CHL Memorial Cup,” said general manager Mike McKenzie.
As part of the deal, Kitchener will get North Bay’s second-round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.
In return, the Rangers will trade London’s fifth-round pick in 2023, Sudbury’s fourth-round pick in 2025, and Mississauga’s fourth-round pick in 2026.
“We’re excited to add a second-round pick in this year’s draft as we previously did not have one,” McKenzie said.
The event will be held on April 21 and April 22.
-
Oilers edge Kings 4-2 to draw even in first-round playoff seriesKlim Kostin scored the third-period game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series at a win apiece.
-
Man wanted on warrants after northeast Calgary restaurant break-inOfficers were called to the Shawarma Barlow at 106 Meridian Rd. N.E. around 4 a.m. on April 11.
-
Industry minister asks telecoms for update on service agreement in Toronto subwayCanada's industry minister is calling on the country's major telecom companies to come to an agreement over wireless service in Toronto's subway system.
-
Small community resource centre in southeast Calgary worried about rent increasesA small community resource centre in southeast Calgary says it's worried about keeping the doors open, as it faces rent increases from Calgary Housing Company.
-
Unique alcoholic offering on deck at upcoming Orillia Perch festivalAs officials prepare to host a shortened Perch Festival this year, there's a new offering on deck.
-
Heavy garbage pickup in CBRM still up in the airThe annual heavy garbage pickup is something CBRM residents count on, but no official date has been set yet this year.
-
Plans for Barrie artistic hub unveiledDozens of Barrie residents turned out Wednesday evening to the first of two public meetings focussed on bringing a new performing arts centre to the city.
-
14-year-old charged after alleged threat made to Toronto schoolToronto police arrested and charged a 14-year-old 'after a threat was made to a school' on Wednesday.
-
Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment building in OsborneCrews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 500 block of River Avenue and a second alarm was called due to the life safety risks because it was an apartment building.