Kitchener Rangers training camp returns ahead of 2022-23 season

With the first Kitchener Rangers game set for the end of September, players hit the ice on Tuesday for the first day of the team’s annual training camp.

With a number of returning players at training camp, team officials believe the Rangers will be off to a good start when the season opens next month.

“I think it will give us a little bit of a leg up to start the year," said Mike McKenzie, Kitchener Rangers general manager. "Anytime you have that many returning players, it gives you kind of that early jump where those guys know what to expect when they're coming in. They're not as nervous usually.”

Among those back at camp this year is experienced captain Francesco Pinelli, who just returned from development camp with the Los Angeles Kings where he signed a three-year entry-level contract.

“It's a big stepping stone, obviously, just going down there. Last year I met all the development guys, and they all treated me really well, so I couldn't be happier where I landed,” said Pinelli.

Pinelli said he will stay with the Rangers until he gets called to the pros.

“It feels great to be one of the older guys this year. We've got a great up-and-coming team, so I think we're going to have a really good season,” he said.

Long-time junior Ranger and second-year Kitchener Ranger Matthew Sop said he is looking forward to being back on the ice.

“It feels great. It always feels good wearing the red and blue,” said Sop. “I mean, it's an honour every year. I don't take it for granted, it's a great place to be. “

Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Chris Dennis was at the arena looking over the squad he is set to coach for the first time.

“We've haven't had a ton of face-to-face time yet, but I've spoken over the phone multiple times with everybody this summer. It's nice to put faces to names in conversations now, which has been fun today,” said Dennis, the newly-named head coach of the Kitchener Rangers.

In total, about 40 players were at the first day of training camp.

“We've got eight defence men here, we've got 14 forwards I believe, all have either played in the league or come very highly regarded and have played in higher leagues elsewhere, so everyone can play in this league,” said Dennis.

Training camp continues this week in Kitchener.

The Kitchener Rangers are set to open the 2022-23 season at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex versus the Sarnia Sting on Sept 3.