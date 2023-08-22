Kitchener Rangers training camp schedule released
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Hockey hopefuls will hit the ice in Kitchener next week for the Rangers 2023 training camp.
The three-day camp will be held at The Aud starting next Tuesday, with all games and practices open for the public to attend for free.
On-ice testing and practice kicks off Tuesday night, followed by a morning and evening game on Wednesday, with a final morning came to close out camp on Thursday.
Fan Fest has been set for Sept. 3 ahead of their first preseason game against the Oshawa Generals.
Kitchener plays Oshawa, Brantford, and Mississauga twice each before kicking off the regular season on Sept. 29 against the Saginaw Spirit at The Aud.
