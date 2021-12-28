Kitchener Rangers win at home after lengthy holiday break

The Aud was once again full of OHL hockey after a lengthy holiday break.

The puck dropped for the Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires Tuesday night for the first time in 11 days.

The last two games for the East Avenue Blue were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues with the opposing teams.

The Tuesday night game capacity limit was capped at 50 per cent.

The Rangers came back strong, winning the game with a score of 6-3.

While the Rangers were back in action, all upcoming games involving the Barrie Colts and Peterborough Petes have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols