Kitchener receptionist wins $7 million
A Kitchener woman is celebrating after taking home the top prize of $1,000 a day for life in the July 18 Daily Grand draw.
Colleen Godard, who works as a receptionist, opted for a lump sum amount of $7 million.
“I ran to the grocery store to grab a few things and realized I had some tickets to check. When the kiosk said, 'Big Winner' I thought I must have won $1,000 or so, and when I handed my ticket to the cashier to check, the machine froze,” Godard said in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).
When the 46-year-old shared the news with her sons, she said they were in disbelief.
"I told the rest of my family over Easter dinner. Everyone was jumping with excitement," Godard said.
She plans to make sure her children and grandchildren are taken care of, invest some of her winnings and go on a vacation.
“I never imagined that I would ever be in such an amazing situation,” she said.
