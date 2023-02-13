Kitchener residents displaced, dog dies following house fire
Three people are displaced and one dog has died following a fire at a Kitchener home on Monday.
Fire crews were seen on Zeller Crescent in the Lackner Woods area around 1 p.m.
The townhouse's bricks were heavily charred, with the garage door and the second storey windows sustaining heavy damage.
Fire crews said one unit is severely damaged and two units received minor damage with the total estimated cost worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
According to Kitchener fire, combustible materials in the garage ignited while occupants were smoking the garage.
There were no injuries to humans, but one dog died.
“Well, it’s scary right because I had my daughter was at home and I have a dog here too, and it’s so close and people don’t know how fast a fire can go,” said neighbour Kevin Joseph.
Fire officials do not consider the fire suspicious.
“To see that happened to a neighbour who lives five houses down – very terrifying,” said neighbour Natasha Barclay.
Kitchener fire said at least three people have been displaced.
Neighbours told CTV News that many people in the neighbourhood were home when the fire broke out, thought it sounded like an explosion, and were helping the people who lived in the home by offering blankets and water
