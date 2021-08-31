Kitchener residents honour the lives lost from drug overdoses

Families, friends, and fellow community members met in Kitchener on Tuesday to honour those who died from substance overdoses.

The event coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day.

Locals gathered by the Victoria Park Bell Tower for a day of mourning, and to learn how to administer naloxone to someone suffering from a potential reaction.

More than 370 remembrance markings were erected across the park to symbolize each life that was lost due to suspected overdoses in the Waterloo Region since 2017. Sixty-one have died in 2021 alone.

Public drop-in runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An open vigil will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a media release, organizers say they want the city to deploy several new initiatives to ensure the safety of those struggling with substance abuse, including implementing a consumption and treatment site in Cambridge, and establishing overdose prevention sites.