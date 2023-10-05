Kitchener residents weigh in on proposed stacked townhouse development
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A proposed development was the topic of discussion at a virtual Kitchener neighbourhood meeting Wednesday night.
An application has been made to rezone 117 Bloomingdale Rd. in Bridgeport East, with a developer looking to build four stacked condo townhouses. The homes would include 40 units and 46 parking spaces.
The property backs onto the Grand River and the rear portion would be designated a natural conservation zone.
Most of the concerns voiced at the meeting involved traffic around Bridge Street and Lancaster Street.
The developers hope to get the go-ahead to start construction in spring 2025 or late 2024.
