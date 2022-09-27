Kitchener ribbon skirt making workshop teaches more than just sewing

Anishnabeg Outreach (AO) in Kitchener is hosting several events ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day, including a ribbon skirt making workshop on Tuesday.

“Ribbon skirts are used in ceremonies in native culture. That’s why we are doing this, so that when we have any ceremonies coming up we have a ribbon skirts to wear,” said AO’s Melissa Joseph.

Anishnabeg Outreach staff said the skirts are more than just traditional clothing, each one has a unique message behind it.

“For me, I chose red and black and white to represent the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” said Caitlyn McComb with AO.

McComb said the workshop is the second of its kind and there will be four more in the coming weeks, including a ribbon shirt making workshop in October. McComb said it’s all thanks to several local organizations that chipped in with materials and equipment.

“It’s through those that we are able to offer things like this as they are unfunded, so we are thankful for that,” McComb said.

Anishnabeg Outreach staff said it is a great learning experience for those within the Indigenous community.

“I’m just really appreciative to participate in something like this because it’s something that I never learned about in my culture being an Indigenous woman,” said Jessica Fink-Kewageshig.

Anishnabeg Outreach CEO, Stephen Jackson, said the ribbon skirts are made from broad cloth, satin ribbons, double sided fabric tape, elastic bands, sewing machines, irons and lots of love and patience.

Jackson said it could take up to eight hours to make one skirt.

“So it’s a way for us to reclaim our Indigenous identity, from everything that was taken from residential schools,” said Joseph.