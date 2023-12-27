iHeartRadio

Kitchener road closed after crash


Stock photo.

A section of New Dundee Road in south Kitchener has been shut down after a three-vehicle crash.

In an email, Waterloo regional police said officers responded around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police did not say how many people were hurt but said only minor injuries have been reported.

New Dundee Road is closed between Executive Place and Robert Ferrie Drive while police investigate.

12