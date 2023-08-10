Kitchener road closed after crash knocks down hydro pole
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener remains closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area Wednesday night.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
In a media release Thursday morning, police said the 49-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Charges are pending, police said.
Wabanaki Drive is closed between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive.
Police told CTV News that hydro crews are expected to be on scene until 3 p.m. Thursday to complete the necessary repairs.
Grand River Transit said an emergency detour was implemented.
COLLISION INVESTIGATION:
Currently investigating a single motor vehicle into a hydro pole on Wabanaki Drive.
Wabanaki Drive will be closed between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive for several hours.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QldnvPTBuR
-
